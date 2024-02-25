GSE413 Live Life Use Passkeys

On episode 413 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss the answer to life, the universe, and how it could be passkeys. We have helpful links in our full show notes. Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here and find Elisa here or here. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Episode artwork by Melissa Davis. The passkey icon is a trademark of FIDO Alliance, Inc.

Passkey Directory – FIDO Alliance

Passkeys.directory – 1Password

Unlock 1Password with a passkey (beta)

Melissa’s Passkeys presentation for Tucson Macintosh Users Group

(the presentation begins at the 49:12 mark)

Check out the MacPaw Store with Melissa’s referral link for CleanMyMac X

Join Honey and become an informed consumer using Melissa’s referral link.

Use Melissa’s Mint Mobile referral link and get a credit on your account.

Shop eufy home security cameras with Melissa’s referral link.

Don’t forget to use Rakuten to get additional cash back when you shop!

Click here for Melissa’s Rakuten referral link. Click here for Elisa’s Rakuten referral link.

Melissa uses PicFindr from Softorino, to find images for content fast.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Audio Link