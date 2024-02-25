GeeksPub – The Bracket S2E1 – Fantastic Avatar

Tim and David kick off Season 2 of Super Hero Movie Battle! Plus, Marvel announced the cast of Fantastic Four, Sony wants to repeat the same Spider-Man movie, Borderlands drops a trailer, and the new Avatar on Netflix rocks!
