MyMac Podcast 964: Make it look like Windows

The MacOS is great, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it better. We’re going to look at some apps that have the potential to make your experience better…even if they didn’t come from Cupertino

Links:

Dockmate: https://www.macenhance.com/index.html

uBar 4: https://www.stacksocial.com/sales/ubar-4-toolbar-for-mac

OpenOffice: https://www.openoffice.org/

WPS Office: https://www.wps.com/

OnlyOffice: https://www.onlyoffice.com/

1Password: https://1password.com/

Dashlane: https://www.dashlane.com/

Bitwarden: https://bitwarden.com/

Gaz's Link:

Meat based plants: https://www.engadget.com/youve-tried-plant-based-meat-but-here-come-meat-based-plants-163654564.html?src=rss

Gold Pick AX: https://9to5mac.com/2024/02/16/protect-against-iphone-trojan-goldpickaxe/

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

