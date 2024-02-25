MyMac Podcast 965: I want my M3 please

Guy Serle

Apple’s M3 Processor is a good (not particularly great but good) update over it’s M2 brothers and sisters. Depending on the configuration you want, it’s roughly about a 20% improvement. If you already have an M2-based computer, is it worth putting down your hard earned currency of choice? Depends on what you use it for, but generally speaking probably not. If you’re still on an Intel Mac or M1? Look in your couch cushions for spare change because you might want to make the jump.

