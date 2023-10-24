On episode 406 of Geekiest Show Ever, it’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Elisa and Melissa share advice for keeping online accounts safer and try to use Amazon’s new passkey feature while recording live. Tune in to see how that turned out! Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse406-cytober/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Send us your feedback. Email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found on X at elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at TheMacMommy.com Episode art by Melissa Davis based on a photo by Tara Winstead.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month

https://www.cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month

https://www.1password.university/

Amazon is making it easier and safer for you to access your account with passwordless sign-in— Amazon

Amazon goes password-free on iOS and the web with passkey — 9to5mac

Anker Magnetic Portable Charger 5K, Wireless Portable Charger with USB-C Cable, Battery Pack Only Compatible with Magsafe

OULUOQI Compatible with AirPods Pro 2 Case 2023/2022, Soft Silicone Skin Cover Shock-Absorbing Protective Case Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation Case [Front LED Visible]

Purple iPhone 15 Pro case

amFilm OneTouch 2+2 Pack Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro Screen Protector 6.1″ Tempered Glass with Camera Lens Protector Accessories, Premium Easiest Installation Kit 9H HD, Case Friendly

@Geekiest Show Ever https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver

@Elisa https://mastodon.social/@senseidai

@Melissa https://mastodon.cloud/@TheMacMommy

https://linktr.ee//themacmommy

