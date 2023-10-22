MyMac Podcast 952: Censorship

Is anyone else disturbed that Apple may be getting involved with AppleTV content that they gave free reign to? We’d ask Jon Stewart but apparently that doesn’t play well in China. Also Guy’s experimental podcasting in a cave, down a ravine, in an abandoned concert venue, underwater last week didn’t work out as well as he had hoped.

