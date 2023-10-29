MyMac Podcast 953: Scary Wrong

Remember just a few weeks ago when we thought there wouldn’t be another Mac event this year? Or did we actually say the exact opposite? Hard to say, as the overblown reverb meant most people couldn’t stand listening to it.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot