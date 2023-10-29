MyMac Podcast 953: Scary Wrong

Remember just a few weeks ago when we thought there wouldn’t be another Mac event this year? Or did we actually say the exact opposite? Hard to say, as the overblown reverb meant most people couldn’t stand listening to it.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:
For Picks Sake
Guy:-
Gaz :-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.