TechFan Podcast 451 – Old Tech

David and Tim discuss NASA’s Perseverance rover, vintage technology including David’s StarWriter and Tim’s Invaders From Space handheld game. Wikitrolling returns with a look at Blockbuster Video and a trip down memory lane.
Publishing since 1995
David and Tim discuss NASA’s Perseverance rover, vintage technology including David’s StarWriter and Tim’s Invaders From Space handheld game. Wikitrolling returns with a look at Blockbuster Video and a trip down memory lane.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.