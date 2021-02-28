Let’s Talk Photography 89: Go Wide!

In this solo show Bart does his best to excite you about wide angle photography, and to convince you to give it a go!

Show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/ltp89

Reminder – you can submit questions for future Q & A shows at http://lets-talk.ie/photoq.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon: https://patreon.com/ltpod

Links:

Let’s Talk Photography: http://www.lets-talk.ie/photo @LTPodhttp://www.flickr.com/groups/lets-talk-photo/

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschotshttp://www.flickr.com/photos/bbusschots/