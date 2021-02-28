MyMac Podcast838: AppleOpoly

Several US states are trying to advance laws meant to let developers distribute and sell apps outside of Apple’s iOS App Store. North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona all have bills in the works to prevent Apple from retaliating against developers that use other means to distribute their apps.
