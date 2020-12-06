Geeks Pub – Bobba Tano

Tim and David discuss the PS5, some switch and DS stuff, Warner Brothers releasing all blockbuster movies in 2021 in theaters and HBO Max on the same day, reports of Disney merging Hulu in to Disney+, and the last two episode of The Mandalorian.
