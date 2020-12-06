Let’s Talk Apple 87: November 2020

Joining Bart this month are Allison Sheridan from the NosillaCast, and Nick Riley from the Essential Apple Podcast.

The show starts with a few followup stories, updates on some Apple-related legal cases, some Apple HR news, and a quick(ish) overview of news related to Apple’s content offerings. The three main stories are more App Store Developments, the release of macOS Big Sur, and Apple’s new M1 Macs. The show ends with a quick rundown of some smaller Apple-related stories that made the news in November.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta87.

