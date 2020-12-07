MyMac Podcast 829: What’s Next?

Somehow even with not that much going on, the GMen serve up an extra long show. Guy retires his 2017 iMac from active duty while Gaz sells both his Intel Mac minis in preparation for an M1 Mini. Then they go down the list of a lot of what Apple does and make some predictions as to what MIGHT be down the pike-pipe.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Gaz’s Links

Darth Vader actor and legend David Prowse dies at 85

Mysterious Utah monolith mysteriously disappears without trace

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback@mymac.com/

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot



