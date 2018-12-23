TechFan Episode 377 – Better Gifts Than You Got

Tim almost blinds himself, while David remembers getting his eye burned out. What gadget should you buy? We have ideas for you! Plus Soulja Boy is a bonehead, more deployable Samsung antics, Apple iOS 10.1.2 is bricking connections, and our favorite gifts from childhood.
Links:
Macsales.com – OWC Drive Dock
Soulja Boy now sells his own (sketchy) video game consoles
Apple iOS 12.1.2 Has A Serious Problem
Instant Pot
ODROID-GO
Harry Potter Wand Coding Kit
Fire HD 8 Tablet
Epson Perfection V39 Color Photo & Document Scanner
Toy found!
