Essential Apple Podcast 33 : And… We Had Some Post.

Another week and the podcasting juggernaut rolls onward. This week we talk about live streaming from your Mac to places like twitch or YouTube. Samsung and their quality assurance advert, Households deserve minimum 30Mbps broadband and we had some post…

This an other episodes are available at:

iTunes | Opinion | Overcast | Google Play | Direct Download | RSS | FireSide.fm

On This weeks show

Something cool came in the post today from our friends at WireApp. If you’re fed up with Skype grinding your Mac to a slow death, value your privacy and just want a great app for voice or video the use Wire.

This week I have mainly been dealing with

Yet more Airpod stress. Am I the only person in the world with this issue?

Interestingly. If you set your airpod from auto microphone to say left or right airpod.

Put that airpod to charge.

Then use Ahoy Hoy telephone. To say call someone..

Siri comes back. Are you sure you want to call that person. Does the ding ding waiting for a response

But you cant respond becaue the microphone headphone is charging and doesnt realise that (i need to write this one down Simon

Live streaming with MimoLive.Finally a great platform for live streaming. Lots of things to play with, almost like a full studio style app however it’s not cheap. Now with a monthly model £15 / $19 per month, £159 / $199 yearly, £329 / $399 for three years. Some alternatives are..

Open Broadcaster Software) – Free and excellent, high learning curve.

Livestream Producer – Fiddly to capture desktop.

Younow – More life streaming than desktop.

Periscope) – We all know this one..

Rogue Amoeba | Loopback: Cable-Free Audio Routing – you NEED this to capture your mac’s audio.

Sierra Beta 3 install woes. Night shift mode, Siri knows about cricket scores and stats.

Learned a bit of Audacity

Social media and Slack

Follow us on

EssentialApple / Twitter / Facebook / Google Plus /

Join the Slack chat – ask us for an invite any way you can get hold of us

Patreon

This weeks talking points

Samsung Quality Assurance Testing ‘Give the People’ Advert (http://tvadsongs.uk/samsung-phone-commercial-music-testing-give-people-what-want/) – YouTube hot on the heels of…

Samsung leader arrested for bribery and embezzlement as corruption scandal deepens – The Independant

IT PRO

Households deserve minimum 30Mbps broadband, votes House of Lords

The Digital Economy Bill should be amended to include this right, the House has proposed

Households deserve minimum 30Mbps broadband, votes House of Lords The Digital Economy Bill should be amended to include this right, the House has proposed Hypebeast ColorWare Lets You Customize Your Apple AirPods

5th Birthday of the CultCast. The Trainwreck episode

Nemos Hardware store

This weeks AppSession (obsession.. geddit)

Audacity® – A Darn good free audio editor

Reaper) – Another great DAQ

TwIM is a clean, modern messaging experience, powered by Twitter DMs. Checkout [ProjectDent.com]