GSE419 Summertime

On episode 419 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa share tips and discuss financial literacy topics as they prepare for summer break. We have helpful links in our full show notes. Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here and find Elisa here or here. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Topics Discussed

What to do when your Apple Card expires

Using credit cards versus a checking account to autopay utility bills, subscriptions, and other credit cards balances

Teaching kids about financial literacy

Help your kids establish credit (possibly) by adding them on as authorized users of your credit card.

Should You Add Your Child to Your Credit Card as an Authorized User? — Experian

Why Adding a Child as an Authorized User Might Not Help Their Credit — nerdwallet

Can I Add My Child To My Credit Card? — Forbes Advisor

Set up Apple Card Family and add a co-owner and participants — Apple Card

Taking advantage of credit card perks

Costco vs Sam’s Club

Does Costco Have Scan and Go? A Retail Expert‘s In-Depth Look

Using credit cards is risky business

Digital finance management tips for helping our elders

Use a credential manager to keep track of which credit cards are being used for autopay for which bills.

It’s best to use a checking account for monthly utility bills.

Living Will – sort of

If I get hit by a bus plan

Get that will made!

Keep your credential manager sorted alphabetically and let loved ones know how to access it and where to look for instructions.

Use tags in 1Password to help sorting items related to autopay or paying bills.

Video streaming plans have revolving deals if you’re patient and diligent.

Referral links ahead! Check out CleanMyMac X by MacPaw

Join Honey and become an informed consumer!

Use this Mint Mobile referral link to get a credit on your new account.

Shop eufy home security cameras.

Don’t forget to use Rakuten to get additional cash back when you shop!

Click here for Melissa’s Rakuten referral link. Click here for Elisa’s Rakuten referral link.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Audio Link