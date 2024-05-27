Essential Apple Podcast 298: Duck Down!

Nick visits Everything Electric, the Duck is downed, Apple buys all the 2nm, explains (sort of) what went wrong with the “deleted” photos, ICQ is shutting down, and a 1994 PowerBook rises from the grave… All this and more on this week’s Essential Apple!

Recorded 26th May 2024

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

WWDC 2024 to reportedly showcase Project Greymatter, Apple’s idea of AI for the masses – iMore

Apple reportedly seeks to lock out its competitors from TSMC’s 2nm process – PC Gamer

macOS 15 said to bring big UI design changes – BGR

Apple explains the strange iOS 17.5 bug that made photos reappear – TechRadar Here’s why deleted iPhone photos returned to some iOS devices – The Verge



TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

Microsoft outage affects Bing, Copilot, DuckDuckGo and ChatGPT – The Verge

VK announces ICQ (I Seek You) will hit end-of-support in June 26 – Windows Central

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple’s Wi-Fi location data could allow people to be tracked… – iMore

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

iPhones Pause MagSafe Charging During Continuity Camera – TidBITS

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

The TinyPod turns the Apple Watch into a hybrid iPod-iPhone gadget – TechRadar

Apple’s 1994 PowerBook 520C rises from the grave with iPad display and i5 internals – Tom’s Hardware

