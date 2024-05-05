GSE417 Find Out

On episode 417 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss passkey rollout and management frustrations with how to work around some of the pitfalls. We have helpful links in our full show notes. Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here and find Elisa here or here. Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Setup for Passkey to Autofill

If your credential manager uses vaults, decide how you will implement using a Private Vault vs regular Vaults set to be shared vs the Shared Vault in your own use case scenarios.

Configure iOS, macOS, and browser settings for autofilling passkeys from 1Password and not iCloud or browser autofill. Pick one or the other to prevent conflict.

You only need to see one passkey in your credential manager. It’s in the account where you might see multiple passkeys set up for different devices. It’s up to the service as to whether or not they will let you revoke or rename a passkey and you might have to dig through many settings to discover where they keep passkey management. Amazon, for example, wasn’t very intuitive.

Set Up a Practice Passkey

https://passkey.org/

Passkey Directories

Just because a product or service is listed in the directory does not mean there is a passkey system set up yet. It only means there are plans to implement it in the future.

https://passkeys.directory/

https://fidoalliance.org/passkeys-directory/

For Giggles

This is the SNL clip that made us giggle:



Referral links ahead! Check out CleanMyMac X by MacPaw

Join Honey and become an informed consumer!

Use this Mint Mobile referral link to get a credit on your new account.

Shop eufy home security cameras.

Don’t forget to use Rakuten to get additional cash back when you shop!

Click here for Melissa’s Rakuten referral link. Click here for Elisa’s Rakuten referral link.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Audio Link