MyMac Podcast 974: Nintendon’t

It took a few weeks but Nintendo has slapped down a staggering 8535 DMCA take down orders against a bunch of Git Hub repositories hosting older games for the Yuzu Switch emulator. A good portion of these games will never be pushed toward future platforms but it’s Nintendos (legal) bat and (legal) ball and they’re going home.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

Millions to Intel for energy price hikes

No it’s OK I’ll stick with 4G



For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot (big UPS to falleninsea for his generous donation)

Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter

Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social

Gaz@mymac.com

GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im

GuyandGaz on Twitter

Feedback@mymac.com