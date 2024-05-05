MyMac Podcast 974: Nintendon’t

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

It took a few weeks but Nintendo has slapped down a staggering 8535 DMCA take down orders against a bunch of Git Hub repositories hosting older games for the Yuzu Switch emulator. A good portion of these games will never be pushed toward future platforms but it’s Nintendos (legal) bat and (legal) ball and they’re going home.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:-

Millions to Intel for energy price hikes

No it’s OK I’ll stick with 4G

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback

MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot (big UPS to falleninsea for his generous donation)
Paypal Link: Macparrot

MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com

Leave a Reply