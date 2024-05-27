Essential Apple Podcast 297: iPads and other things

Another week, another show, and Simon and Nick consider do iPad Pros need to do more? Should Apple perhaps differentiate the Pros with their own OS? Also Apple announce a slew of new accessibility features, and are sorry that the “Crush” ad upset some people…

Recorded 19th May 2024

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple quietly promoted an excellent iPhone feature I never knew existed – Zdnet

One Powerful MacBook Pro Feature The New iPad Pro Can Never Match – Forbes

Apple Vision Pro set to launch in Canada, Australia, the UK, and others – Apple Post

Apple’s New iOS Accessibility Innovations Poised To Fulfill Unmet Needs – Forbes

iOS 18: Vehicle Motion Cues might reduce motion sickness in cars – BGR

iPad Pro 2024 teardown video reveals some of Apple’s internal design changes – TechRadar

Apple Pencil Pro shadow shows tool user selects – Cult of Mac

Apple Apologized for Its ‘Crush’ Ad. Steve Jobs Would be So Disappointed – Inc

6 M4 iPad Pro features Apple didnt tell you about – BGR

TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

Look who else is getting out of the self-driving car business – Apple 3.0

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Some iPhone Users Say ‘Allow Apps to Request to Track’ Toggle is Disabled (Fixed) – MacRumors

iOS 17.5 Bug May Also Resurface Deleted Photos on Wiped, Sold Devices – MacRumors Apple’s iOS 17.5 photo resurfacing bug just got a whole lot more serious – iMore



VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS

Siri could get a more conversational voice in iOS 18 – Cult of Mac

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How to Use Your iPad as a Second Screen for Your Mac – iDrop News

How to see every WWDC session since 2000 – Apple Insider

