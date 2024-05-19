Essential Apple Podcast 295: TikTok is on the Clock

Late again, really must do better – but this is what we thought might come out of the Let Loose event which was due in a couple of days when we recorded this, and as ever plenty of other stuff from down the rabbit warren…

MISSION TO SEAFARERS APPEAL

The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family

If you have any old smartphones or tablets cluttering your cupboard and drawers why not donate them to this worthy cause? If you are in the UK contact Vicar@felixparish.com or your nearest Mission to Seafarers Centre, or if you live outside the UK simply visit missiontoseafarers.org.

Recorded 5th May 2024

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Ctrl+Alt+Del: Slow down Apple, it’s too early for an M4 chip – TrustedReviews

More details of the AI upgrades heading to iOS 18 have leaked – TechRadar

Apple boss says it has “advantages that will differentiate” its AI push – iMore

iPhone 16 – how Apple can make this year’s phone a must-have upgrade – Tom’s Guide via Apple News

Former Apple Employees Found a Startup that Focuses on Safeguarding iOS Devices – Craving Tech

TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

Review: Rabbit R1 – WIRED UK

Tesla Recalls Cybertruck Over Faulty Pedals—Its Worst Flaw Yet – Wired

ByteDance would rather shut TikTok down than sell it, according to Reuters. – The Verge

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple @ Work: How is passkey usage changing user behavior? – 9to5Mac

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Former Apple employee shares 7 iPhone tips they should tell you when you buy the phone – BGR

