Essential Apple Podcast 296: Yeah – M4 Baby!

So Apple had an event… and unsurprisingly it was about iPads, and how! Also the rumoured M4 arrived (in a bit of a change of habit for Apple and how they usually do these things). Nick and Simon take a look at what was what, and have their tuppence worth of say (that’s 2c to those of you who don’t understand “old money” LSD, That’s Pounds, Shillings and Pence people, not an hallucinogenic).

MISSION TO SEAFARERS APPEAL

The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family

If you have any old smartphones or tablets cluttering your cupboard and drawers why not donate them to this worthy cause? If you are in the UK contact Vicar@felixparish.com or your nearest Mission to Seafarers Centre, or if you live outside the UK simply visit missiontoseafarers.org.

Recorded 12th May 2024

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple insider reveals who could replace Tim Cook as CEO – iMore

Report says WWDC 2024 will bring visionOS 2.0 and international Vision Pro launch – iMore

iPad Pro with M4 chip boasts impressive performance jump compared to M3 – 9to5Mac

Apples new iPad Pro is a fascinating fusion of processor and design – CreativeBloq

Latest iPad launch was marred by one big mistake. Heres how Apple can fix it – Zdnet Why Apple’s ‘Crush’ ad is so misguided – TechCrunch

Siri in iOS 18 rumored to be ‘more conversational and versatile’ thanks to AI – TechRadar

How Did Siri Get Its Name? – Mental Floss

Apple Vision Pro surgery: Watch a doctor use it in surgery – BGR

PSA: New iPads won’t include stickers in the box – 9to5Mac

TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

Ray-Ban Meta glasses reinforce my belief in future Apple Glasses – 9to5Mac

Android Find My Device: what is Googles new tracking network and how does it work? – TechRadar

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple Addresses Critical Security Vulnerability For Windows 10 And 11 – [Forbes]

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How to Record a Phone Call on iPhone – LifeWire

Nick’s 7-in-1 pen/multitool thingy – Gift & Gadget Shop

