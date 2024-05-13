MyMac Podcast 975: iPad Air Apparent

Some say it was going to be the longest Apple event EVER. Turns out it was just under 40 minutes, but probably closer to 35 if you take off the fancy intro. So what’s the takeaway? Size matters, pencils gone pro, and iPads get first dibs on chips. Also the show went completely bananas as practically every audio program we were using blew up all at the same time.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:-
For Picks Sake
Guy:-
Gaz :-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
MyMac Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot (big UPS to falleninsea for his generous donation)
Paypal Link: Macparrot
MacParrot and VertShark on Twitter
Macparrot on Counter-Social and Mastodon.social
Gaz@mymac.com
GazMaz on Twitter Mastadon: Gazmaz@c.im
GuyandGaz on Twitter
Feedback@mymac.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.