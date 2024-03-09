Essential Apple Podcast 288: Happy Birthday Steve

This week Simon and Nick consider Steve’s birthday and, sadly, two years of war in the Ukraine, plus Post Quantum Cryptography, Apple’s first folding device, some Apple TV+, and an Apple Ring?

Apologies if the sound is still a little below par, Simon’s new mic didn’t arrive in time for this recording, but hopefully all will be well by the next show.

MISSION TO SEAFARERS APPEAL

The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family

to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family If you have any old smartphones or tablets cluttering your cupboard and drawers why not donate them to this worthy cause? If you are in the UK contact Rev. Andrew Dotchin Vicar@felixparish.com or your nearest Mission to Seafarers Centre, or if you live outside the UK and would like to help, simply visit missiontoseafarers.org and make a donation.

Recorded 25th February 2024

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Steve Jobs Would Have Celebrated His 69th Birthday Today – MacRumors

Here’s how much it costs Apple to make the $3,500 Vision Pro – 9to5Mac

Critical Mac And iPhone Security Warning—Stop Doing These 3 Things Now – Forbes

‘iMessage With PQ3: The New State of the Art in Quantum-Secure Messaging at Scale’ – Daring Fireball New iMessage PQ3 Encryption Protocol Protects Against Post-Quantum Attacks – TidBITS Apple’s own descriotion of what they’re doing – Apple

iPhone 15 owners are still having Bluetooth problems – almost 6 months after launch – Tom’s Guide

New Rumor Suggests An Apple Ring Could Be ‘Imminent’ – iDrop News

Apple’s first folding device won’t be an iPhone – iMore

Apple chipmaker moving ahead toward 2nm processors in 2025 – Cult of Mac

Exclusive: Apple Maps to get a big boost in the UK – iMore

Master of the Air Is Apple TV+s Most Watched Series Launch Ever – GeekTyrant

Apple TV Plus space thriller Constellation divides opinion – iMore

Apple’s hit sci-fi show is finally set to resume filming following production delays – GamesRadar

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Sorry But You Need To Stop Using This Old School Phone Hack To Dry Your Phone – HuffPost UK

Apple debunks common charging myth that people claim could harm your battery – UNILAD

15 Cool Apple Watch Features You’re (Probably) Not Using – iDrop News

10 iPhone pro tips that are actually helpful – BGR

