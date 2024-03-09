Essential Apple Podcast 288: Happy Birthday Steve

This week Simon and Nick consider Steve’s birthday and, sadly, two years of war in the Ukraine, plus Post Quantum Cryptography, Apple’s first folding device, some Apple TV+, and an Apple Ring?
MISSION TO SEAFARERS APPEAL
- The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family
- If you have any old smartphones or tablets cluttering your cupboard and drawers why not donate them to this worthy cause? If you are in the UK contact Rev. Andrew Dotchin Vicar@felixparish.com or your nearest Mission to Seafarers Centre, or if you live outside the UK and would like to help, simply visit missiontoseafarers.org and make a donation.
Recorded 25th February 2024
On this week’s show
NICK RILEY
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- Steve Jobs Would Have Celebrated His 69th Birthday Today – MacRumors
- Here’s how much it costs Apple to make the $3,500 Vision Pro – 9to5Mac
- Critical Mac And iPhone Security Warning—Stop Doing These 3 Things Now – Forbes
- ‘iMessage With PQ3: The New State of the Art in Quantum-Secure Messaging at Scale’ – Daring Fireball
- iPhone 15 owners are still having Bluetooth problems – almost 6 months after launch – Tom’s Guide
- New Rumor Suggests An Apple Ring Could Be ‘Imminent’ – iDrop News
- Apple’s first folding device won’t be an iPhone – iMore
- Apple chipmaker moving ahead toward 2nm processors in 2025 – Cult of Mac
- Exclusive: Apple Maps to get a big boost in the UK – iMore
- Master of the Air Is Apple TV+s Most Watched Series Launch Ever – GeekTyrant
- Apple TV Plus space thriller Constellation divides opinion – iMore
- Apple’s hit sci-fi show is finally set to resume filming following production delays – GamesRadar
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- Sorry But You Need To Stop Using This Old School Phone Hack To Dry Your Phone – HuffPost UK
- Apple debunks common charging myth that people claim could harm your battery – UNILAD
- 15 Cool Apple Watch Features You’re (Probably) Not Using – iDrop News
- 10 iPhone pro tips that are actually helpful – BGR
