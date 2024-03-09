Essential Apple Podcast 287: Small, not far away…

Late yet again! However, this time Nick and Simon talk about the DMA (again), the Vision Pro (again), Peleton backpedalling, and look at the award-winning, world’s smallest humanoid robot ironically reported on by Giant Freakin Robot!

Also Simon’s microphone failed suddenly and unexpectedly with no apparent cause just before the show… so sound quality isn’t quite as good as normal – sorry.

MISSION TO SEAFARERS APPEAL

The Mission to Seafarers is looking for donations of old, but working, smartphones and internet capable tablets to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family

to give seafarers far from home a way to talk to friends and family If you have any old smartphones or tablets cluttering your cupboard and drawers why not donate them to this worthy cause? If you are in the UK contact Rev. Andrew Dotchin Vicar@felixparish.com or your nearest Mission to Seafarers Centre, or if you live outside the UK and would like to help, simply visit missiontoseafarers.org and make a donation.

Recorded 18th February 2024

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple’s iMessage Avoids EU’s Digital Markets Act Regulation – Mac Rumors Apple’s iMessage dodges tough new EU regulations – and Google isn’t happy – TechRadar

Apple’s Latest AI Tool Can Animate an Image Based on Your Description – Mac Rumors

The 3 reasons people are sending back their Apple Vision Pro headsets – TechRadar 3 Ways Apple Vision Pro Owners are Modding Their Headsets For Comfort – Inverse

Someone has already used Apple Vision Pro while cycling and it went as well as you might expect – iMore

Say goodbye to web apps – iOS 17.4 removes useful feature on iPhones in the EU – TechRadar

Gruber: Apple was ‘effectively forced’ by China to bring RCS to iPhone — 9to5Mac

Apple shares Super Bowl Halftime Show behind-the-scenes video shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro — 9to5Mac

Apple Podcasts bug prevents listeners from enjoying new episodes — AppleInsider

Apple’s longest-serving designer to retire; cost-cutting efforts causing ‘unrest’ inside the design team — 9to5Mac

Peloton will continue to support Apple Watch GymKit following userbase uproar — iMore

Mark Zuckerberg dishes on Apple ‘fanboys’ and how his Vision Pro review compares to Steve Ballmer’s iPhone reaction — 9to5Mac

TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

‎Arc Search – App Store

Former Apple exec introduces new AI-powered glasses — Fox Business

World’s Smallest Humanoid Robot Created By High Schoolers — Giant Freakin Robot

Legacy IT infrastructure accounts for more than a third of enterprise power consumption, and it’s creating a sustainability nightmare for IT leaders – IT Pro

SECURITY & PRIVACY

‘GoldDigger’ trojan targets iOS users to steal facial recognition data and bank accounts — 9to5Mac Protect against iPhone trojan GoldPickaxe: How-to – 9to5Mac

Fake LastPass App Sneaks Past Apple’s Review Team – Mac Rumors

Apple pulls pirated movies and TV shows app disguised as a vision testing tool — 9to5Mac

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

10 Hidden Messages Features in iOS 17 – MacRumors

