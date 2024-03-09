Essential Apple Podcast 289: So long Apple car… We never knew you at all!

This week Simon has a new microphone so hopefully the sound will be a little better. Meanwhile apparently the “Titan has Fallen”, the Apple car project is “officially” dead, Vision Pro returns are no worse than any other Apple product, there is new Post Quantum crytographic protection coming for iMessage, and more! Simon and Nick set to and try to make sense of it all…

Recorded 3rd March 2024

On this week’s show

APPLE

The Apple Car project is reportedly dead – Engadget Crash of the Titan: a short history of Apple’s doomed car project – The Verge Apple Car project cost Apple $10 billion over a decade of work – AppleInsider In loving memory of the Apple Car – Creative Bloq

Apple Vision Pro return rate is about the same as the iPhone 15 Pro – AppleInsider

Apple TV+ to get the most exciting sci-fi TV series to be greenlit in years – T3.com

Apple Wont Remove Home Screen Web Apps From iOS After All – PC Mag UK

Apple Adds M3 Macs to Its Do-It-Yourself Repair Program – iDrop News

Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ movie is now streaming on Apple TV+ – 9to5Mac

Apple ID could get a branding makeover to Apple Account – Cult of Mac

Gurman: No Apple Event Planned for Upcoming iPads and Macs – MacRumors

Apple hit with class action lawsuit over iCloud’s 5GB limit – 9to5Mac

Zoom Pulls the Plug on Older Versions of iOS – PC Mag UK

Netflix Subscribers Can No Longer Pay Through Apple’s App Store – MacTrast

TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

Windows 11 borrowing Apple’s ‘iPhone as a webcam’ feature for Android – 9to5Mac No physical buttons, but the bottom of the trackpad still clicks. Tap-drag to drag*. Three finger swipe up reveals all windows and desktops. *The the tap-drag gesture is tragically flawed, however, as it does not have any form of drag lock, so you have to be able to complete the drag in the available area of the trackpad. Which is nowhere near as big as Apple’s.



SECURITY & PRIVACY

Blog – iMessage with PQ3: The new state of the art in quantum-secure messaging at scale – Apple @Dougee Says: iMessage lacked post-compromise security. In the Signal protocol, your communication keys are constantly updated and “ratcheted” forwards. This means that a compromised phone/backup won’t be useful for long. You’ll replace the stolen keys within a few minutes. In iMessage this wasn’t true: public keys were long-lived. The new update adds periodic rekeying using elliptic curve cryptography, to ensure that compromised keys quickly become useless, both in the future and for decrypting past messages. This closes an important threat vector. Along with key transparency, this makes iMessage a state-of-the-art cryptographic protocol. Even with those improvements, the remaining problem is that elliptic curve crypto is not secure against future quantum computing advances. This doesn’t matter today, but if such computers are built in the future, they could be used to decrypt past conversations. So Apple has made two changes in this update. Frequent elliptic curve rekeying. Second “post quantum secure” algorithm: Kyber. This algorithm rekeys as well, but a little less frequently. (This is because Kyber cophertexts are much bigger and “eat” more space on the wire.) An important note here is that the two main encryption algorithms are arranged into a “combiner”: this means that as long as one algorithm remains secure, nobody should be able to break the encryption. This means Apple gets the safety of elliptic curves today, plus PQC in the future (maybe.) Ok, so what? You might point out that this is overkill. Quantum computers are years away, and key compromise is rare. So why should I care about this? The answer is you probably don’t need to care. It is overkill. But sometimes overkill sends a useful message, one that should be heard by people who aren’t technical at all.



VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS

Forget the M3 and A17 Pro, Apple might already be designing chips using 2nm – iMore

New Apple Watch bands tipped for Spring launch iOS 17.4 code reveals… – iMore

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

10 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in Next Week’s iOS 17.4 Update – MacRumors

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Apple TV+ Gains Over 50 Movies for a Limited Time – MacRumors

