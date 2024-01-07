MyMac Podcast 960: We don’t need no stinkin exploits

While we may not want them, we’ve had them in a long journey that no one saw coming except for the exploiters themselves. They even went to extraordinary lengths to hide what they were doing from everyone. If ever there was a time to patch ALL your Apple devices, it would be now.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:
For Picks Sake
Gaz :-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.