On episode 410 of Geekiest Show Ever Elisa and Melissa discuss how they used tech to entertain over the holidays along with their favorite new flameless candles. Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse-410-enlightened/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation: https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here: https://TheMacMommy.com/ and find Elisa here: https://mastodon.social/@senseidai or https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. https://www.apple.com/legal/intellectual-property/trademark/appletmlist.html Episode art by Melissa Davis.

SketchParty TV

Use FaceTime on Apple TV 4K (2nd generation or later)

Auto Tracking Phone Holder

How Screen Time Can Save You When Your iPhone Is Stolen – Lifehacker

3 in 1 Charging Station for Apple Devices 20W Foldable Mag-Safe Charger for Travel Wireless Charger Pad

Eldnacele Flameless Candles Pillar Flickering Dancing Flame Battery Operated LED Candles

Homemory 400+ Hours 6 Pack Flameless LED Votive Candles with Timer

DRomance Flameless Taper Candles with Remote and Timer, 2 Pack Red Moving Wick LED Flickering Taper Candles

Nimiko Flameless Candles with Remote, Battery Operated Flickering Flameless Candles

Join Honey and become an informed consumer using Melissa’s referral link.

Use Melissa’s Mint Mobile referral link and get a credit on your account.

Shop eufy home security cameras with Melissa’s referral link.

Don’t forget to use Rakuten to get additional cash back when you shop!

Click here for Melissa’s Rakuten referral link. Click here for Elisa’s Rakuten referral link.

Melissa uses PicFindr from Softorino, to find images for content fast.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Audio Link