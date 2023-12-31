MyMac Podcast 959: Sorting out Photos

Does Photos drive you crazy with all of it’s sometimes VERY annoying quirks? Do the GMen have any answers? We would like to think we do, but how does that usually end up?
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
Gaz’s Link:
For Picks Sake
Gaz :-
Gaz’s Battery Tip
https://www.macrumors.com/2023/12/28/8-battery-life-tips/
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.