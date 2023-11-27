On episode 407 of Geekiest Show Ever, it’s Monday, Cyber Monday! Elisa and Melissa share tips for shopping Cyber Monday deals along with what they’ve already purchased during the Black Friday kickoff to the sales. Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse407-monday-cyber-monday/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation: https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Find Melissa here: https://TheMacMommy.com/ and find Elisa here: https://mastodon.social/@senseidai or https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. https://www.apple.com/legal/intellectual-property/trademark/appletmlist.html

