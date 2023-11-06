MyMac Podcast 954: Getting Gaz’s Goat

Shortest event ever and could have been even shorter if they had snapped it up with all the processor talk. Don’t get us wrong, we love some of the finer details, but when you have an event that’s blink and you’ll miss it, having half of it taken up talking about cores and M1/Intel comparisons is kinda weak sauce.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:

Charging link

Apple Sonoma issue with Wallpaper

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :- ERA’s BBC Link

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot