MyMac Podcast 954: Getting Gaz’s Goat

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

Shortest event ever and could have been even shorter if they had snapped it up with all the processor talk. Don’t get us wrong, we love some of the finer details, but when you have an event that’s blink and you’ll miss it, having half of it taken up talking about cores and M1/Intel comparisons is kinda weak sauce.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

Gaz’s Link:

Charging link

Apple Sonoma issue with Wallpaper

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :- ERA’s BBC Link

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply