On episode 402 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss travel and share technology tips for setting up printers and keeping your money safe from scams. If you’re a Breaking Bad fan, you’ll want to tune in! Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse402-rusty-roadtripper/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Send us your feedback. Email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode art by Melissa Davis

Try clicking this link to import Melissa’s DIY Breaking Bad Tour into Apple Maps

Cadillac Ranch

https://www.visitamarillo.com/listing/cadillac-ranch/625/

https://www.theroute-66.com/cadillac-ranch.html

Travel Blogs with DIY Breaking Bad Tours

A do-it-yourself Breaking Bad tour of Albuquerque

A DIY Tour of “Breaking Bad”

The Breaking Bad Store

Anker Charge Stations That Travel Well

Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Adapter, 335 Wireless Charger, for iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/14 Plus, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 / SE (Watch Charging Cable Not Included)

Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Adapter, 335 Wireless Charger, for iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 1-6 (Works with Original 1m/3.3ft USB-A Cable, Not Included)

Please remember to NEVER purchase gifts cards from a store because someone on the phone is asking you to for the purposes of paying for something. This is a phishing SCAM.

Our Links

@Geekiest Show Ever https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver

@Elisa https://mastodon.social/@senseidai

@Melissa https://mastodon.cloud/@TheMacMommy

Show Us Some Love

(affiliate links ahead)

Melissa loves her eufy cameras. If you decide to purchase a eufy camera, use Melissa’s referral link: https://fbuy.io/eufyus/zp85rwa3

Thinking of switching to Mint Mobile? Use our refer-a-friend links: Elisa’s is http://fbuy.me/tSm4x and Melissa’s is http://fbuy.me/tRqgc

Do you like getting cash back on purchases? Use our Rakuten referral links: Melissa’s is https://www.rakuten.com/r/MELISS95892?eeid=28187 and Elisa’s is: https://www.rakuten.com/r/SENSEI13

Melissa uses PicFindr, a new app from Softorino, to find images for content fast.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Audio Link