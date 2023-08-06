MyMac Podcast 945: Artificially Intelligent Viruses

The title is kinda clickbait as there isn’t really anything called artificial intelligence for real. There are machine learning programs capable of writing malware based on the criteria given to it. The past and current talking points is that as the Mac gets more popular there will be more malware directed toward it. Been hearing this for years and the M-series Macs have grown the Mac market to the point where it is a more attractive target, but has there been more actual infections? One very telling point is that most articles saying the Mac get’s viruses and malware seems to come from companies selling anti-virus software.
Links:
Gaz’s Link: 9to5 Mac Ransomware
For Picks Sake
Guy:- Nice site for some decent and fun Mac apps. Growlybird
Gaz :-
Jason Snell’s six colours charts for the Apple Revenue call
SixColours revenue results
