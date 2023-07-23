On episode 401 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa review the good deals and products they scored during Amazon’s Prime Day this year. They’ve done the research so you don’t have to! Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse401-prime-a-donna/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Send us your feedback. Email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode art by Melissa Davis

Our Prime Day Picks

Elisa’s

Energizer LED Rechargeable Plug-in Flashlights (3-Pack), Emergency Lights for Home Power Failure Emergency, Safety Plug-in Power Outage Light

HOOBRO Freestanding Towel-Rack, 3 Tier Blanket Rack for Living Room, Quilt Blanket Ladder Holder, Drying and Display Rack

Sodsay 10 Pack Luggage Tags Suitcases Plastic Travel Bag & Baggage ID Label Tags Travel Essentials

Charger Station for Apple Multiple Devices, 3 in 1 Fast Wireless Charger Stand Dock Foldable for iPhone 14 13 12 11 Pro X XS 8 Plus Apple Watch Series 8 7 6 SE 5 4 3 2 & AirPods 3/2/Pro with Adapter

KIRKLAND SIGNATURE Golf Gloves

Rummikub – The Original Rummy Tile Game by Pressman

Greatest Rock Albums of All Time Puzzle, Album Cover Jigsaw Puzzles, Music Puzzles for Adults 1000 Piece (27.5 x 19.7 in)

Wall Outlet Extender with USB Ports Outlet Splitter Surge Protector USB Wall Charger with 5 Outlet Extender and 3 USB Ports 1 USB C Outlet 3-Sided Power Strip Multi Plug Outlets

Upwords iOS Game

Melissa’s

Lavemi Men’s Real Leather Ratchet Dress Casual Belt, Cut to Exact Fit, Elegant Gift Box

[12pack] Longzon Silicone Stretch Lids 6 Clear Round 6 Blue Rectangle, Magic Lids Reusable Food Covers for Bowls, Cups, Cans, Fit Different Sizes & Shapes of Container, Dishwasher & Freezer Safe

Silicone Stretch Lids, Durable & Eco-Friendly Elastic Lids Reusable Heat Resistant Various Sizes Cover for Bowl (white-6pack)

Marbrasse Retractable Cup Drying Rack, Drinking Glass and Sports Bottle Drainer Stand, Plastic Bag Dryer and Mug Tree with Non-Slip Bottom for Kitchen Countertop

SHOSHIN Hand Cut Highball Glasses Crystal (Set of 4, 17Oz) – Elegant Water Juice Drinking Glasses, Everyday Beverage Glasses, Large Collins Glasses Perfect for Restaurant, Kitchen, Bar

Sivio Weighted Eye Mask for Women & Men, Heatable and Freezable Weighted Eye Pillow with Silica Beads & Adjustable Strap, Soft Breathable Cotton Eye Cover for Sleeping Faster and Better, Grey

Lavezee Wall Mounted Shoe Rack Organizer 8 Pairs Sandals Slippers, Set of 2 Black Metal Shoe Storage Holder for Wall, Entryway, Bathroom

5 Pack Hard PC Case for Apple Watch SE 40mm 2022 Series 6 Series 5 Series 4 with Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Haojavo Ultra-Thin Scratch Resistant Bumper Protective Cover for iWatch Accessories

2 Pack Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch Series 8 Series 7 41mm,JZK Slim Guard Bumper Full Hard PC Protective Cover HD Ultra-Thin Cover for iWatch 41mm Accessories,Black+Clear

Loop Engage Earplugs for Conversation – Low-Level Noise Reduction with Clear Speech – Social Gatherings, Noise Sensitivity & Parenting – 8 Ear Tips in XS/S/M/L – 16 dB & NRR 10 Coverage

Macally Backlit Mac Keyboard Wired – Quiet, Sleek, and Functional – 3 Brightness Levels, 107 Keys – 5ft USB Wired Apple Keyboard – Backlit Wired Keyboard for Mac, iMac, MacBook Pro/Air – Space Gray

Stouchi Continuity Camera Mount for Desktop Monitor, iMac Compatible iPhone Webcam Mount with Mag-Safe for Mac Desktops and Displays

PopSockets Phone Wallet with Expanding Grip, Phone Card Holder, Wireless Charging Compatible, Wallet Compatible with MagSafe – Lavender

JETech Magnetic Case for iPhone 12 Mini 5.4-Inch Compatible with MagSafe Wireless Charging, Shockproof Phone Bumper Cover, Anti-Scratch Clear Back (Clear)

Baseus for Magsafe Car Mount, Magnetic Phone Holder for Car, Magsafe Car Dash Mount Compatible with iPhone 14 13 12 Pro Plus Max Mini, Bendable Memory Titanium Alloy for All Dashboard, Windshield

HAPYTHDA Garbage Disposal Wireless Switch Kit, Remote Control Outlet, No Drilling On Sink Top, Wireless Switch Button Kit for Waste Disposal, 15A/1500W with 4000V Anti-Surge, 500 Feet RF Range

DASLAVA Vanity Mirror with Lights 25″ x 21″ Large Hollywood Vanity Mirror with Lights 17 Bulbs 10X Magnifying Compact Mirror, 3 Colors Modes, Touch Control Mirror with Lights, USB Charging Port

Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Adapter, 335 Wireless Charger, for iPhone 14/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/14 Plus, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 7 / SE (Watch Charging Cable Not Included)

Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Adapter, 335 Wireless Charger, for iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 1-6 (Works with Original 1m/3.3ft USB-A Cable, Not Included)

Piosoo 15W Magnetic Wireless Car Charger CD Slot Mount for iPhone 13/13 Pro/13 Pro Max/13 mini/12/12 Pro/12 Pro Max,Powerful Suction Auto-Alignment Mag-Safe Car Mount, Compatible with Mag-Safe Cases

VOCOlinc Homekit Smart Plug Works with Alexa, Apple Home, Google Assistant, WiFi Smart Plug That Work with Alexa, Electrical Timer Outlet Support Siri, No Hub Required, 15A, 2.4GHz, 110～120V (4 pcak)

USB C Charger 20W, Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro), PIQ 3.0 Durable Compact Fast Charger, Anker Nano Pro for iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max, Galaxy, Pixel 4/3, iPad/ iPad mini (Cable Not Included)

