Essential Apple Podcast 273: Hell’s Teeth

This week Simon and Nick get back together to talk about a variety of stories that for a change aren’t all “sources familiar with the matter say”. Regardless of that they do of course manage to wander off the topics and into other matters…

Recorded 9th July 2023

On this week’s show

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple’s biggest Vision Pro headset production problem is the displays — AppleInsider

Apple Vision Pro rumored to launch in the UK and Canada by end of 2024 — The Apple Post

Apple invents Future Tunable Ophthalmic Lenses that could be fine-tuned to Change Visible Properties for HMDs & Smartglasses – Paatently Apple

Apple’s Game Porting Tool sees MacBooks run Cyberpunk 2077 better than a PS4 — Laptop Mag Apple’s Game Porting Tool for macOS got its first update – and it’s a huge one — 9to5Mac

How to use Personal Voice in iOS 17 and how it compares to an actual voice — AppleInsider

Apple Partnership with Goldman Sachs Nears End, American Express Could Step In — AppleMagazine

Apple is working on a new hearing test feature for AirPods Pro, but you’ll have to wait — TechRadar

Spotify Subscribers No Longer Allowed to Pay Through App Store – MacRumors

Intel prevented Apple from making a 15-inch MacBook Air: “It just did not say ‘Air’ to us” — 9to5Mac

Workflow cofounder and Shortcuts engineering manager departs Apple

Vision Pro parody ad featuring Stephen Fry banned from Apple Music Apple Music didnt ban track over Vision Pro parody, admits artist – [AppleInsider]

Jony Ive’s discontinued Apple design book now goes for big bucks — Cult of Mac

Designing the First Apple Macintosh: The Engineers’ Story — IEEE Spectrum

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter isn’t showing tweets unless you’re logged in | Engadget Elon Musk claims Twitter’s new login requirement is a ‘temporary’ response to data scrapers | Engadget Twitter puts strict cap on how many tweets users can read each day | Engadget Twitter quietly backtracks on requiring users to log in to see tweets | Engadget

Meta launches Instagram Threads in a direct challenge to Twitter — CNBC

TECHNOLOGY & SCIENCE

Tooth Regrowing Drug Therapy Set For Human Clinical Trials Next Year — IFLScience

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Apple security and privacy engineers thwarted Pegasus. It was just one of their successes this year — Fast Company

Taking Action: Apple Cracks Down on Predatory Lending Apps in India after Investigation — Grit Daily

Iranian hackers targeted nuclear expert, ported Windows infection chain to Mac in a week – [IT Pro]

How to lock your iPhone from your Apple Watch — BGR

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

‘I don’t know whose bag it goes to’: Airport worker finds lost AirTag in plane’s luggage compartment, says it defeats their purpose — Daily Dot

12 macOS Tips New Mac Owners Should Know (Especially Former Windows Users) — SlashGear

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Somebody Figured out How Much Forrest Gump’s Apple Stock Is Worth Today (It’s a Lot) — Comicbook.com

Jony Ive’s first post-Apple hardware project is a $60,000 turntable — Engadget

