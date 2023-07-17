Essential Apple Podcast 272: Talking Apple Vision Pro with Carolina Milanesi

This week Simon was joined by special Guest Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies and The Heart of Tech. As one of the privileged few to have had hands on, nay, eyes on, experience of the Vision Pro – that is of course the main part of our conversation, but not all by any means…

Recorded 25th June 2023

CAROLINA MILANESI

President of and Technology Analyst for Creative Strategies

Founder of and Chief Consultant at The Heart of Tech

@caro_milanesi on Twitter and Mastodon

APPLE

Apple’s SOS partner hints in FCC filing that satellite chat may be coming – Apple 3.0

Apple Card and American Express? Talks Underway: Report – iPhone in Canada Blog

Apple Watch’s Key Milestone: Apple Execs On The Genius Of watchOS 10 – Forbes

Apple becomes first public company to be valued at $3trn – Sky News

iOS 17: All the Safety Features in the Latest iPhone Update – [MacRumors]

Apple partner hints at potential satellite internet features for iPhone – 9to5Mac

These iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 features won’t be available at launch – Cult of Mac

Apple’s alien show Invasion returns for season 2 in August – The Verge

Apple starts charging more for iCloud storage in the UK – Evening Standard

Apple’s encrypted messaging is in danger in the UK – here’s why – Laptop Mag

Moving data from iCloud may need to be made easier under upcoming EU law – 9to5Mac

The Apple Car is a question of ‘when, not if’ according to one source – TechRadar

