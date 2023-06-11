On episode 398 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa discuss their WWDC23 reactions. Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse398-our-wwdc23-reactions/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Send us your feedback. Email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Mastodon for additional tips and conversation. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode art by Melissa Davis

WWDC23 Previews

On June 5, 2023, Apple streamed their annual Worldwide Developers Conference Event for all to see. “WWDC23” focuses a spotlight on the newest features of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. We watched the event live and took notes.

MacBook Air

Mac Studio

Mac Pro

iOS 17

iPadOS 17

macOS Sonoma

watchOS 10

Apple Vision Pro

Links

@Geekiest Show Ever https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver

@Elisa https://mastodon.social/@senseidai

@Melissa https://mastodon.cloud/@TheMacMommy

Show Us Some Love

(affiliate links ahead)

TV show mentioned in this episode:

You can watch Apple Events in the Apple TV app along with other hit shows with a subscription to Apple TV+.

Click the badge to check it out and subscribe:

Melissa loves her eufy cameras. If you decide to purchase a eufy camera, use Melissa’s referral link: https://fbuy.io/eufyus/zp85rwa3

Thinking of switching to Mint Mobile? Use our refer-a-friend links: Elisa’s is http://fbuy.me/tSm4x and Melissa’s is http://fbuy.me/tRqgc

Do you like getting cash back on purchases? Use our Rakuten referral links: Melissa’s is https://www.rakuten.com/r/MELISS95892?eeid=28187 and Elisa’s is: https://www.rakuten.com/r/SENSEI13

Melissa uses PicFindr, a new app from Softorino, to find images for content fast.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

Geekiest Show Ever is an independent publication and has not been authorized, sponsored, or otherwise approved by Apple Inc. Products made by Apple mentioned in this podcast are a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

Audio Link