MyMac Podcast 939: WWDC…see

Well the apple-ly goodness of WWDC has come and gone and holy guacamole was there some whiz-bang stuff announced? And yes, we’re old enough to be able to say “whiz-bang” non-ironically.

RSS Feed for your podcast app

Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

For Picks Sake

Guy:-

Gaz :-

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

For Pick’s Sake (Where applicable you fool you fool)

Guy:-

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback

Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot

Ko-Fi link: Macparrot

Paypal Link: Macparrot