Essential Apple Podcast 269: Go Go Gadget Goggles (WWDC)

As late as ever, sorry! Simon and Nick get together to talk about WWDC23…
GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS
- Get 2 months on the Kino Premium Plan with offer code KINOWITHJOHNNEMO
Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!
Recorded 11th June 2023
Listen to the show:
This and other episodes are available at:
Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS
On this week’s show
NICK RILEY
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- 15”MacBook Air
- 15.3 inch
- Six speakers
- 18 hours battery
- $1299, 13“ down to $1099
- Mac Studio
- M2 Max 50% faster
- M2 Ultra, 20%/30%/40% faster CPU/GPU/Neural 192GB – upto six displays
- Mac Pro
- M2 Ultra 3x faster
- 192GB
- 7x Afterburner equivalent
- 6x PCI expansion
- $6999
- iOS 17
- Phone FaceTime and messages improvements
- Contact posters
- Will work with VOIP
- Live voicemail transcriptions on device
- Video voicemail messages
- Check in on messages
- Name Drop works with phone and watch
- Works with Airdrop and PhotosAlso works with SharePlay
- Better autocorrect with inline suggestion
- Better dictation
- Journal
- Uses the ML – Ssuggestions API to integrate 3rd party apps
- Secured
- Standby – Nightstand type mode, customisable with widgets
- Siri drops “Hey” and adds run on support
- iPadOS 17
- Interactive Widgets
- Peronalised Lock Screen with widgets
- Live activities and multiple timers
- Health app
- Better PDF and Freeform
- MacOS Sonoma
- New wallpapers and lock screens
- Desktop widgets with fade back. Includes iPhone widgets
- Game mode prioritizes game code, reduced latency with 2x BT sampling for controllers
- Demo – Death Stranding Directors cut
- Presenter on screen and effects for FaceTime and 3rd party apps
- Safari – Blocks trackers and more – New Profiles mode (focus for Safari)
- Secure sharing of passwords/passkeys
- Create webapps
- AirPods
- Adaptive audio blends transparency with noise cancellation
- AirPods Pro conversation mode detects you speaking
- AirPlay
- Airplay enhancements
- Airplay in hotels
- SharePlay for CarPlay
- AppleTV
- New control centre
- FaceTime for AppleTV using continuity camera
- API for 3rd party apps coming to AppleTV
- WatchOS 10
- Scrollable widgets
- New design language and a bigger focus on the crown
- Cycling improved with tools for 3rd party tools to link to iPhone for display
- New compass and waypoint features
- Better maps for hikers/cyclists – contours and safety improvements
- New developer features for training apps
- Mental health – state of mind in mindfulness
- Survey of your mental health with suggestions
- Myopia reduction with sunshine measures and screen distance suggestions
- Apple Vision Pro
- Introduces spatial computing
- Eyes hands voice
- EyeSight
- Massive amounts of tech
- M2+R1
- $3499
- The features that didn’t get discussed onstage at WWDC – Six Colors
- These are the macOS Sonoma features that aren’t available to Intel Macs – 9to5Mac
- Apple Releases Tool to Help Developers Port Windows Games to Mac – MacRumors
- 10 awesome new features Apple didn’t talk about at WWDC23 – Cult of Mac
- iOS 17 Lets You Share iCloud Keychain Passwords With Friends and Family – MacRumors
- App Store App Can Now Tell You How Long an App Will Take to Download in iOS 17 – MacRumors
- Apple Acquires AR Headset Firm Mira Behind Mario Kart Ride at Super Nintendo World –MacRumors
- iPadOS 17 adds support for external USB-C webcams and microphones – 9to5Mac
- ‘Ducking hell’ to disappear from Apple autocorrect – BBC
- WWDC 2023 — June 5 Apple on YouTube
- Apple Exec Shows Off Guitar Skills After Solo in WWDC Video – Business Insider
- The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2023 – YouTube
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Microsoft finds lethal macOS ‘Migraine’ exploit that was bypassing Apple SIP – Windows Central
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (1:01:45)
- Catalyst Cases
- Scosche Emergency Jump Starter – PowerUp 600 $100 rrp, Amazon £60 UKP – Apparently not on Amazon.com
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.
- Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.
- Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses
- Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.
- ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.
- Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
Social Media and Slack
You can follow us on:
Twitter / Slack / EssentialApple.com / Soundcloud / Spotify / Facebook / Pinecast
- Also a big SHOUT OUT to the members of the Slack room without whom we wouldn’t have half the stories we actually do – we thank you all for your contributions and engagement.
- You can always help us out with a few pennies by using our Amazon Affiliate Link so we get a tiny kickback on anything you buy after using it.
- If you really like the show that much and would like to make a regular donation then please consider joining our Patreon or using the Pinecast Tips Jar (which accepts one off or regular donations)
- And a HUGE thank you to the patrons who already do.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.