Essential Apple Podcast 269: Go Go Gadget Goggles (WWDC)

Recorded 11th June 2023

On this week’s show

APPLE

15”MacBook Air 15.3 inch Six speakers 18 hours battery $1299, 13“ down to $1099

Mac Studio M2 Max 50% faster M2 Ultra, 20%/30%/40% faster CPU/GPU/Neural 192GB – upto six displays

Mac Pro M2 Ultra 3x faster 192GB 7x Afterburner equivalent 6x PCI expansion $6999

iOS 17 Phone FaceTime and messages improvements Contact posters Will work with VOIP Live voicemail transcriptions on device Video voicemail messages Check in on messages Name Drop works with phone and watch Works with Airdrop and PhotosAlso works with SharePlay Better autocorrect with inline suggestion Better dictation Journal Uses the ML – Ssuggestions API to integrate 3rd party apps Secured Standby – Nightstand type mode, customisable with widgets Siri drops “Hey” and adds run on support

iPadOS 17 Interactive Widgets Peronalised Lock Screen with widgets Live activities and multiple timers Health app Better PDF and Freeform

MacOS Sonoma New wallpapers and lock screens Desktop widgets with fade back. Includes iPhone widgets Game mode prioritizes game code, reduced latency with 2x BT sampling for controllers Demo – Death Stranding Directors cut Presenter on screen and effects for FaceTime and 3rd party apps Safari – Blocks trackers and more – New Profiles mode (focus for Safari) Secure sharing of passwords/passkeys Create webapps

AirPods Adaptive audio blends transparency with noise cancellation AirPods Pro conversation mode detects you speaking

AirPlay Airplay enhancements Airplay in hotels SharePlay for CarPlay

AppleTV New control centre FaceTime for AppleTV using continuity camera API for 3rd party apps coming to AppleTV

WatchOS 10 Scrollable widgets New design language and a bigger focus on the crown Cycling improved with tools for 3rd party tools to link to iPhone for display New compass and waypoint features Better maps for hikers/cyclists – contours and safety improvements New developer features for training apps Mental health – state of mind in mindfulness Survey of your mental health with suggestions Myopia reduction with sunshine measures and screen distance suggestions

Apple Vision Pro Introduces spatial computing Eyes hands voice EyeSight Massive amounts of tech M2+R1 $3499

The features that didn’t get discussed onstage at WWDC – Six Colors

These are the macOS Sonoma features that aren’t available to Intel Macs – 9to5Mac

Apple Releases Tool to Help Developers Port Windows Games to Mac – MacRumors

10 awesome new features Apple didn’t talk about at WWDC23 – Cult of Mac

iOS 17 Lets You Share iCloud Keychain Passwords With Friends and Family – MacRumors

App Store App Can Now Tell You How Long an App Will Take to Download in iOS 17 – MacRumors

Apple Acquires AR Headset Firm Mira Behind Mario Kart Ride at Super Nintendo World –MacRumors

iPadOS 17 adds support for external USB-C webcams and microphones – 9to5Mac

‘Ducking hell’ to disappear from Apple autocorrect – BBC

WWDC 2023 — June 5 Apple on YouTube

Apple Exec Shows Off Guitar Skills After Solo in WWDC Video – Business Insider

The Talk Show Live From WWDC 2023 – YouTube

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Microsoft finds lethal macOS ‘Migraine’ exploit that was bypassing Apple SIP – Windows Central

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (1:01:45)

