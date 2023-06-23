Essential Apple Podcast 270: Bits & Bobs

Simon and Nick return once again to chew over a few stories of the week that caught their attention… If you’re wondering about the show art it’s “Bits and Bobs” from the CBEEBIES TV children’s show (bits and bobs also being a UK term for an assortment of oddments).

Recorded 18th June 2023

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

5 New AirDrop Features Coming in iOS 17 – MacRumors

Few buy the iPhone 14 Plus, but the iPhone 14 is doing better than the iPhone 13 did – AppleInsider

iPhone – Compare Models – Apple

10 more sweet tweaks and changes in iOS 17 – Cult of Mac

Steve Jobs once declined an autograph request in the funniest way possible – iMore

5 things you didn’t realize you could do with CarPlay – iMore

TECHNOLOGY

Apple Subreddit Goes Dark in Protest of Reddit’s API Pricing Changes – MacRumors Reddit sees more than 6,000 communities ‘go dark’ in protest over API changes – Engadget

Why millions of usable hard drives are being destroyed – BBC News

Elon Musk: Twitter sued by music publishers for $250m – BBC News

New Laptop Brand Shocked Whole Computer Industry – Framework Laptop – Teardown And Repair Assessment – YouTube

SECURITY & PRIVACY

The Privacy Paradox | A Proton – YouGov Report – YouTube or Proton

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

Using Pandora on the Apple HomePod – Apple

