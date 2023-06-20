Essential Apple Podcast 268: Apple isn’t ignoring AI

Slightly shorter show this week, a combination of technical issues and lack of real stories, however Nick and Simon get together again to chew over the news that caught their eye regardless.
Recorded 14th May 2023
NICK RILEY
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- Report: Apple to start selling Ted Lasso merch through the Apple online store – [9to5Mac[(https://9to5mac.com/2023/05/21/ted-lasso-merch-apple-store/)
- Don’t hold your breath for Apple’s AR Glasses – T3
- iMessage Contact Key Verification appears in first iOS 16.6 beta – AppleInsider
- Apple rejected 1,679,694 App Store submissions in 2022 – Engadget
- iOS 16.5 breaks compatibility with Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 dongle – 9to5Mac
- Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter Not Working With iOS 16.5 – MacRumors
- Apple’s translucent Beats Studio Buds Plus finally go on sale for $169 – Android Central
- Download: Apple Releases New iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, macOS 13.5, watchOS 9.6, And tvOS 16.6 Beta 1 Ahead Of WWDC – Wccftech
- Apple posts 28 new AI positions in May, says generative AI will ‘transform’ iPhone – 9to5Mac
- Apple TV+ post-apocalyptic ‘Silo’ is a hit, ranks as 2nd most popular streaming show – 9to5Mac
- Killers of the Flower Moon: Five things you should know about Scorsese’s new Apple TV Plus epic – iMore
- iOS 17 Will Let You Create a Voice Sounding Like You in Just 15 Minutes – MacRumors
- Here’s Why You Would Want Your iPhone to Talk in Your Own Voice – Lifewire
- 3 reasons why Davinici Resolve on iPad is game changing – Laptop Mag
- The Free Way To Speed Up An Old Mac – Forbes
TECHNOLOGY
- Microsoft Completes Rollout of Basic iMessage Support on Windows 11 – MacRumors
- First US state officially bans TikTok, $10,000 fine per violation – 9to5Mac
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- 1Password passkey support launches on June 6; video demo – 9to5Mac
VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- 6 secret features in Apple Mail – Cult of Mac
