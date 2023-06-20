Essential Apple Podcast 268: Apple isn’t ignoring AI

Slightly shorter show this week, a combination of technical issues and lack of real stories, however Nick and Simon get together again to chew over the news that caught their eye regardless.

Recorded 14th May 2023

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Report: Apple to start selling Ted Lasso merch through the Apple online store – [9to5Mac[(https://9to5mac.com/2023/05/21/ted-lasso-merch-apple-store/)

Don’t hold your breath for Apple’s AR Glasses – T3

iMessage Contact Key Verification appears in first iOS 16.6 beta – AppleInsider

Apple rejected 1,679,694 App Store submissions in 2022 – Engadget

iOS 16.5 breaks compatibility with Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 dongle – 9to5Mac Apple’s Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter Not Working With iOS 16.5 – MacRumors

Apple’s translucent Beats Studio Buds Plus finally go on sale for $169 – Android Central

Download: Apple Releases New iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6, macOS 13.5, watchOS 9.6, And tvOS 16.6 Beta 1 Ahead Of WWDC – Wccftech

Apple posts 28 new AI positions in May, says generative AI will ‘transform’ iPhone – 9to5Mac

Apple TV+ post-apocalyptic ‘Silo’ is a hit, ranks as 2nd most popular streaming show – 9to5Mac

Killers of the Flower Moon: Five things you should know about Scorsese’s new Apple TV Plus epic – iMore

iOS 17 Will Let You Create a Voice Sounding Like You in Just 15 Minutes – MacRumors Here’s Why You Would Want Your iPhone to Talk in Your Own Voice – Lifewire

3 reasons why Davinici Resolve on iPad is game changing – Laptop Mag

The Free Way To Speed Up An Old Mac – Forbes

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Completes Rollout of Basic iMessage Support on Windows 11 – MacRumors

First US state officially bans TikTok, $10,000 fine per violation – 9to5Mac

SECURITY & PRIVACY

1Password passkey support launches on June 6; video demo – 9to5Mac

VINNE & THE SQUIRRELS VS THE ANALYSTS

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

6 secret features in Apple Mail – Cult of Mac

