MyMac Podcast 940: Space Race

A departure from the usual as the GMen discuss the current crop of flight ready (and some not so ready) low earth orbit rocket makers. Who’s up, who’s down, and who just can’t seem to get off the ground.
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
For Picks Sake
Guy:- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Gaz :-
For Pick’s Sake (Where applicable you fool you fool)
Guy:-
Gaz:-
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.