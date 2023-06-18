MyMac Podcast 940: Space Race

Guy Serle #Podcasts, MyMac Podcast Leave a comment

A departure from the usual as the GMen discuss the current crop of flight ready (and some not so ready) low earth orbit rocket makers. Who’s up, who’s down, and who just can’t seem to get off the ground.

RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts

Links:

For Picks Sake

Guy:- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Gaz :-

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

For Pick’s Sake (Where applicable you fool you fool)

Guy:-

Gaz:-

Contact Info:

Guy@mymac.comMacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.comGazMaz on TwitterGuyandGaz on TwitterFeedback

Skype +1 Area code  703-436-9501

Google Voice 703-828-4677

Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot

Leave a Reply