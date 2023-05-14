On episode 396 of Geekiest Show Ever, Elisa and Melissa follow up on tech they’ve researched or tried out recently. Listen to find out what they’ve learned. Check out full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse396-follow-up/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode art by Melissa Davis

Elisa is still using her HidrateSpark water bottle for tracking. Melissa is using a low-tech method. Let’s see who sticks to their water challenge best.

Melissa has opened up an Apple Savings account now too. So far, so good. You might want to scrutinize the fine print here before diving in.

We are finally on Mastodon with Geekiest Show Ever. We’ll post podcast-related stuff there soon so give us a follow. You can also send us feedback there too. Here is the Mastodon link: https://techhub.social/@GeekiestShowEver

Melissa uses PicFindr, a new app from Softorino, to find images for content fast.

Check the Apple Security Updates page to see if your Apple gear is up to date.

