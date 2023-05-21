Essential Apple Podcast 266: All New Essential Apple (same as the old one!)

So finally Simon gets his act together enough to relaunch the podcast (but not enough to get it out on time!!!) Anyway in a grand relaunch (okay, so we got a couple of guests on) Simon and Nick are joined by Guy Serle, and Jeff Gamet to do what they always do… Welcome back!

GIVEAWAYS & OFFERS

Get 2 months on the Kino Premium Plan with offer code KINOWITHJOHNNEMO

Why not come and join the Slack community? You can now just click on this Slackroom Link to sign up and join in the chatter!

Recorded 7th May 2023

Listen to the show:

This and other episodes are available at:

Apple Podcasts | Overcast | Essential Apple | Pocket Casts | My Mac | Pinecast | Soundcloud | RadioPublic | Listen Notes | Podchaser | PlayerFM | TuneIn | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | Direct Download | RSS

On this week’s show

GUY SERLE

Co-host of the MyMac Podcast with @GazMaz

@MacParrot and @VertShark on Twitter

@Macparrot on Mastodon

Sometime records Guy’s Daily Drive in his car on the way to work

Posts all his stuff to vertshark.com – eventually

Appears on a variety of other podcasts including In Touch With iOS, and MacVoices Live

JEFF GAMET

NICK RILEY

Spligosh in the Slack

Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube

Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube

APPLE

Apple posts better-than-anticipated earnings fueled by iPhone sales – The Guardian Apple Q2 2023 results: $94.8B revenue, better than expected (with charts) – SixColors Apple sales falter again but iPhone demand persists – BBC

How Steve Jobs saved Apple with the iMac 25 years ago – AppleInsider 25 years of iMac: a computer that changed everything for Apple (again) – Stuff iMac at 25: I didnt love it then but I appreciate it now – TechRadar

Why Apple’s Rapid Security Responses Are Better Than a Software Update – LifeWire

EU sends Apple stark warning over USB-C charging on new iPhones – TechRadar Why the EU should stop complaining about the iPhone 15 before it even launches – BGR

Apple and Google Collaborate In Unwanted Tracking Alerts For All Item Trackers – Ubergizmo

AirTag credited with helping investigators locate $1.1M in cash stolen from armored truck – 9to5Mac

Apple Launches 20 New Games on Apple Arcade – MacRumors

Tim Cook Touts ‘Incredible’ Response to Apple Card Savings Account on iPhone – MacRumors

Epic Games Loses Again in Battle With Apple Over App Store Rules – MacRumors

(These two are specially for Guy) Solid-state iPhone 15 button cancellation effectively confirmed by supplier – 9to5Mac Future Apple Watch Update to Enable Pairing With Multiple Apple Devices Rather Than Just One iPhone, Claims Leaker – MacRumors



TECHNOLOGY

Driverless bus service to start in Scotland in world first – BBC News

SECURITY & PRIVACY

Terrifying study shows how fast AI can crack your passwords; here’s how to protect yourself – 9to5Mac

Worst passwords exposed as users urged to change them immediately – Daily Record Generating Random, Secure, Memorable Passwords in Your Head – Allister Jenks on Podfeet

Google joins the fight against passwords by enabling passkeys – Popular Science

Bitwarden’s password manager browser extension has a known exploit it hasn’t addressed in five years – TechSpot

New AMOS Mac malware targets passwords, personal files, crypto wallets – MacWorld

WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS

How to set a song as a ringtone on iPhone for free – TrustedReviews

Miguel de Icaza: “Neat iOS feature, for years I dreaded sharing my Contact Card – Mastodon

How to turn on Voice Isolation on iPhone with iOS 16.4 – Toms Guide

JUST A SNIPPET

For things that are not worth more than a flypast

Netflix kills DVD-in-the-mail business, upgrades ad-supported plan from 720p – 9to5Mac

NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (45:18)

Essential Apple Recommended Services:

All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.

Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.

Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.

Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.

Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with

33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.

AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses

Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.

ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?

ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!

Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.

Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.

Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.

Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.

Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.

Social Media and Slack

You can follow us on: