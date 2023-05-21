Essential Apple Podcast 266: All New Essential Apple (same as the old one!)

So finally Simon gets his act together enough to relaunch the podcast (but not enough to get it out on time!!!) Anyway in a grand relaunch (okay, so we got a couple of guests on) Simon and Nick are joined by Guy Serle, and Jeff Gamet to do what they always do… Welcome back!
Recorded 7th May 2023
On this week’s show
GUY SERLE
- Co-host of the MyMac Podcast with @GazMaz
- @MacParrot and @VertShark on Twitter
- @Macparrot on Mastodon
- Sometime records Guy’s Daily Drive in his car on the way to work
- Posts all his stuff to vertshark.com – eventually
- Appears on a variety of other podcasts including In Touch With iOS, and MacVoices Live
JEFF GAMET
- Co-host of the The Context Machine with Bryan Chaffin
- @JGamet pretty much everywhere
- Appears on a variety of other podcasts including In Touch With iOS, and MacVoices Live. The Big Show and The Mac Show on The British Tech Network
NICK RILEY
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- Apple posts better-than-anticipated earnings fueled by iPhone sales – The Guardian
- How Steve Jobs saved Apple with the iMac 25 years ago – AppleInsider
- Why Apple’s Rapid Security Responses Are Better Than a Software Update – LifeWire
- EU sends Apple stark warning over USB-C charging on new iPhones – TechRadar
- Why the EU should stop complaining about the iPhone 15 before it even launches – BGR
- Apple and Google Collaborate In Unwanted Tracking Alerts For All Item Trackers – Ubergizmo
- AirTag credited with helping investigators locate $1.1M in cash stolen from armored truck – 9to5Mac
- Apple Launches 20 New Games on Apple Arcade – MacRumors
- Tim Cook Touts ‘Incredible’ Response to Apple Card Savings Account on iPhone – MacRumors
- Epic Games Loses Again in Battle With Apple Over App Store Rules – MacRumors
- (These two are specially for Guy)
TECHNOLOGY
- Driverless bus service to start in Scotland in world first – BBC News
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Terrifying study shows how fast AI can crack your passwords; here’s how to protect yourself – 9to5Mac
- Worst passwords exposed as users urged to change them immediately – Daily Record
- Generating Random, Secure, Memorable Passwords in Your Head – Allister Jenks on Podfeet
- Google joins the fight against passwords by enabling passkeys – Popular Science
- Bitwarden’s password manager browser extension has a known exploit it hasn’t addressed in five years – TechSpot
- New AMOS Mac malware targets passwords, personal files, crypto wallets – MacWorld
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- How to set a song as a ringtone on iPhone for free – TrustedReviews
- Miguel de Icaza: “Neat iOS feature, for years I dreaded sharing my Contact Card – Mastodon
- How to turn on Voice Isolation on iPhone with iOS 16.4 – Toms Guide
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Netflix kills DVD-in-the-mail business, upgrades ad-supported plan from 720p – 9to5Mac
NEMO’S HARDWARE STORE (45:18)
- BoomCan™ Mini Magnetic Bluetooth Speakers – $50 USD direct from Scosche. Amazon £50 UKP / $40 USD
- BoomBottle® MS Bluetooth Speaker – $150 USC direct from Scosche. Amazon £93 UKP / $120 USD
Essential Apple Recommended Services:
- All Things Secured – Online security made simple by Josh Summers.
- Pixel Privacy – a fabulous resource full of excellent articles and advice on how to protect yourself online.
- Doug.ee Blog for Andy J’s security tips.
- Ghostery – protect yourself from trackers, scripts and ads while browsing.
- Simple Login – Email anonymisation and disposable emails for login/registering with
- 33mail.com – Never give out your real email address online again.
- AnonAddy – Disposable email addresses
- Sudo – get up to 9 “avatars” with email addresses, phone numbers and more to mask your online identity. Free for the first year and priced from $0.99 US / £2.50 UK per month thereafter… You get to keep 2 free avatars though.
- ProtonMail – end to end encrypted, open source, based in Switzerland. Prices start from FREE… what more can you ask?
- ProtonVPN – a VPN to go with it perhaps? Prices also starting from nothing!
- Comparitech DNS Leak Test – simple to use and understand VPN leak test.
- Fake Name Generator – so much more than names! Create whole identities (for free) with all the information you could ever need.
- Wire and on the App Stores – free for personal use, open source and end to end encryted messenger and VoIP.
- Pinecast – a fabulous podcast hosting service with costs that start from nothing.
Essential Apple is not affiliated with or paid to promote any of these services… We recommend services that we use ourselves and feel are either unique or outstanding in their field, or in some cases are just the best value for money in our opinion.
