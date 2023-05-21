Essential Apple Podcast 267: What a lot of idle chatter!

So after the zingy star studded relaunch it is back to normal service… Simon and Nick having a good old natter, sure there is some Apple related stuff in here, but a lot of it is just idle chatter! Make of that what you will listeners.
Recorded 14th May 2023
On this week’s show
NICK RILEY
- Spligosh in the Slack
- Sutton Park Circuit church worship on YouTube
- Nick’s church stream videos on You Tube
APPLE
- 3nm Apple Silicon: What Is It and Why Does It Matter? – MacRumors
- Apple M3 chip: all the news, announcements, and rumors so far – TechRadar
- iOS 16.5 to be released next week; here’s everything new – 9to5Mac
- Apple ID services currently down for many, users unable to login or make payments – 9to5Mac
- Apple Headset’s Capabilities Said to ‘Far Exceed’ Those of Rival Devices – MacRumors
- You May Soon Not Need to Say ‘Hey Siri’ Anymore – MacRumors
- Apple Is Bringing Its Flagship Pro Apps to the iPad and This Surprising Feature Is a Game-Changer – Inc.
- Passkeys may not be for you, but they are safe and easy—here’s why – Ars Technica
- Google passkeys are a no-brainer. You’ve turned them on, right? – Ars Technica
- Tim Cook Addresses ChatGPT’s Popularity, Calls AI’s Potential ‘Very Interesting’ – AppleMagazine
- Millions of Apple users warned of a major messaging downgrade – T3
- This Dock concept is exactly what we want to see from macOS 14 – TechRadar
- Video: Hands on with the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro designs and compared to the iPhone 14 lineup – AppleInsider
TECHNOLOGY
- Why your thoughts may not be private for much longer – BBC Science Focus
SECURITY & PRIVACY
- Millions of Android phones are shipping with malware already installed – TechRadar
WORTH A CHIRP / ESSENTIAL TIPS
- How to watch new Michael J. Fox documentary ‘Still’ – 9to5Mac
- Apple TV+ drops teaser for Foundation season 2, reveals release date – Winter is Coming
JUST A SNIPPET
For things that are not worth more than a flypast
- Check Signed by Steve Jobs Sells for Over $100k at Auction – MacRumors
- The Bad News Is You Got Hit by a Car, The Good News is Tim Cook Wishes You a Speedy Recovery – MacTrast
