TechFan 489 – Moore’s Law

Tim and David discuss the passing of Intel’s Gordon Moore, the E3 cancellation, GM leaving Apple CarPlay and Android Auto behind, as well as changes at Netflix, and a solid-state headphone Tim purchased from the 1970s.
