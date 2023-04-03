MyMac Podcast 931: Macstock 2023

Guy Serle

Through thick and thin, Mike Potter (Your Mac Eyes Only Podcast) has managed to keep the Macstock Conference going even through two years of a pandemic by going virtual. Now it’s back to full strength! Speakers and audience in the house and we have Mike Potter himself here to tell us all about it.

Links:

None this week

For Picks Sake

Guy and Gaz:- 

Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites

Ukrainian Red Cross

Doctors without borders

