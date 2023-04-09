MyMac Podcast 932: Cloud Confusion

Cloud computing like it or not is here to stay. The public and now computer companies are making this a fact by changing many of the ways they create computers these days and Apple isn’t immune to it either. So what is it good for and how deep should you go into it?
RSS Feed for your podcast app
Subscribe in Apple Podcasts
Links:
https://go.theregister.com/feed/www.theregister.com/2023/04/07/tesla_workers_shared_videos/
https://9to5mac.com/2023/04/06/video-using-apple-lisa-1983-in-2023/
For Picks Sake
Guy and Gaz:-
Timeout.com list of helpful Ukrainian donation sites
Contact Info:
Guy@mymac.com, MacParrot on Twitter/ Gaz@mymac.com, GazMaz on Twitter/ GuyandGaz on Twitter/ Feedback
Skype +1 Area code 703-436-9501
Google Voice 703-828-4677
Patron Link: Macparrot
Ko-Fi link: Macparrot
Paypal Link: Macparrot
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.