Let’s Talk Apple 115: March 2023

This month Bart is joined by Allison Sheridan from the NosillaCast Podcast. The show starts with a few followups from previous shows, one quick regulation story, two short legal stories, three Apple HR stories, and a partridge … err … and some highlights from Apple’s services and original content divisions. The three main stories are Apple’s complicated relationships with China & India, Apple Pay Later, and Apple Music Classical. The show finishes with a quick rundown of some other Apple-related stories that made the news in March.

Detailed show notes are available at https://lets-talk.ie/lta115.

Please consider supporting the show on Patreon at https://patreon.com/ltpod.

Links:

Let’s Talk Apple: http://www.lets-talk.ie/apple @LTPod

Bart Busschots: http://www.bartb.ie @bbusschots

Allison Sheridan: http://www.podfeet.com @podfeet @chaos.social