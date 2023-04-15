On episode 394 of Geekiest Show Ever, Melissa is joined by Tom Schmidt and they catch up while Elisa is moving into her new home. They discuss settling in from their own recent moves, Tom’s new kitten, fun with improv, macOS Ventura, and Mastodon. Tom shares how he’s used ChatGPT to have some fun with writing. You’ll want to tune in and hear him read his script. Check out our full show notes here https://www.geekiestshowever.com/gse394-improv-tom/ Do you have questions about what you heard in this episode? Please send us your feedback. You can email us: podcast at geekiestshowever dot com. Follow us on Twitter for additional tips and conversation: https://twitter.com/GeekiestShow. We’d like to hear from you, so let us know which tech topics interest you most. Elisa can be found at https://twitter.com/elisapacelli1 and Melissa can be found at https://TheMacMommy.com/ Episode art provided by Tom Schmidt.

Check out Tom on Scenes From A Hat

Scened From A Hat S12E2 – When a mommy pig and a daddy pig are very much in love with each other

Scenes From A Hat S12E3 – Oh I always hate that I have to take the bottom row

Melissa uses PicFindr, a new app from Softorino, to find images for content fast.

